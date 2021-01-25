Ted Fenwick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Six-time Pre-TT Classic race winner Ted Fenwick has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Six-time Pre-TT Classic race winner Ted Fenwick has died at the age of 92. Remarkably, Fenwick secured his final victory at the Billown course (2015) at the age of 87. https://t.co/Cipf58Cc1u — MCN Sport (@MCNSport) January 25, 2021

