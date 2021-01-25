Ted Fenwick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Six-time Pre-TT Classic race winner Ted Fenwick has Died .
Six-time Pre-TT Classic race winner Ted Fenwick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Six-time Pre-TT Classic race winner Ted Fenwick has died at the age of 92. Remarkably, Fenwick secured his final victory at the Billown course (2015) at the age of 87. https://t.co/Cipf58Cc1u
— MCN Sport (@MCNSport) January 25, 2021
MCN Sport @MCNSport Six-time Pre-TT Classic race winner Ted Fenwick has died at the age of 92. Remarkably, Fenwick secured his final victory at the Billown course (2015) at the age of 87.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.