Ted Hardy Death -Dead – Obituaries: Legendary Blues manager Ted Hardy has Died –

By | December 4, 2020
died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

“Bishop’s Stortford FC on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary Blues manager Ted Hardy. He famously led the club to FA Amateur Cup in 1974 and we would like to offer our condolences to his family and friends at this sad time. A full tribute to Ted will follow soon #rip ”

Tributes 

Hendondave wrote
manager 1985–87, died overnight at the age of 91. In 1985–86, we won 6 and drew 5 of our last 11 games to avoid relegation and won the Middlesex Senior Cup. A year later we played 75 games and lost Isthmian League and GMAC Cup finals.

