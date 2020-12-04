Ted Hardy Death -Dead – Obituaries: Legendary Blues manager Ted Hardy has Died –

died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

“Bishop’s Stortford FC on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary Blues manager Ted Hardy. He famously led the club to FA Amateur Cup in 1974 and we would like to offer our condolences to his family and friends at this sad time. A full tribute to Ted will follow soon #rip ”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary Blues manager Ted Hardy. He famously led the club to FA Amateur Cup in 1974 and we would like to offer our condolences to his family and friends at this sad time. A full tribute to Ted will follow soon #rip pic.twitter.com/dWYbeegwLk — Bishop's Stortford FC (@BSFCTheBlues) December 4, 2020

Tributes

@MarkClemmit Sad news today. Ted Hardy – the non league's Super manager of his day during the 70s, 80s & 90s, including reaching 5 Wembley cup finals with 4 different clubs – died aged 91. I am sure John Still will have a few stories to tell during their time together at Dagenham — Stuart Harrison (@stuart10006) December 4, 2020

@warrenbarton2 I tweeted you a while ago and was grateful for the reply sadly Ted Hardy died this morning .He smiled when I showed him you replied so thank you…Merry xmas — neil craig (@neilcraig26) December 4, 2020

Hendondave wrote

manager 1985–87, died overnight at the age of 91. In 1985–86, we won 6 and drew 5 of our last 11 games to avoid relegation and won the Middlesex Senior Cup. A year later we played 75 games and lost Isthmian League and GMAC Cup finals.