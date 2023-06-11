Ted Kaczynski, Infamous ‘Unabomber,’ Passes Away at Age 81

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Passes Away at the Age of 81

The infamous ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski has passed away at the age of 81. Kaczynski gained notoriety in the 1980s and 1990s for his series of mail bombings that killed three people and injured numerous others. He was arrested in 1996 and later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kaczynski earned his nickname as the ‘Unabomber’ due to his targeting of universities and airlines, hence the term “UNA-BOM” (University and Airline Bomber). He was a former mathematics professor who became a recluse and lived in a remote cabin in Montana for over 25 years.

Kaczynski’s actions were motivated by his anti-technology and anti-industrialization beliefs. He wrote a manifesto titled “Industrial Society and Its Future,” which outlined his views on the negative impact of modern technology on society.

Despite his heinous crimes, Kaczynski’s legacy remains a topic of discussion among scholars and activists who study the effects of technology on society.

