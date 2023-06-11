Ted Kaczynski, Known as the ‘Unabomber’, Dies at 81 in Prison Cell

‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski found dead in his jail cell at 81

Theodore Kaczynski, also known as the “Unabomber,” was found dead in his jail cell at the age of 81. Kaczynski was notorious for mailing or delivering homemade bombs to universities, airlines, and other targets over a period of almost 20 years, killing three people and injuring 23 others.

Kaczynski grew up in Chicago and was a math prodigy, earning a PhD from the University of Michigan at the age of 25. He later became a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, but resigned in 1969 and retreated to a remote cabin in Montana.

It was there that Kaczynski began his campaign of terror, sending his first bomb in 1978. He continued to send bombs to various targets, including airlines and computer stores, until his arrest in 1996.

Kaczynski was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1998. Despite his crimes, he continued to attract a following and even inspired a manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future,” which he wrote while living in the Montana cabin.

Kaczynski’s death in prison marks the end of a controversial and tragic life.

