Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, Dies by Suicide at Age 81

Ted Kaczynski, Domestic Terrorist Dubbed the Unabomber, Dead at 81

Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, has passed away at the age of 81. Kaczynski was a domestic terrorist who carried out a bombing campaign targeting universities, airlines, and other organizations over the course of 17 years. His attacks killed three people and injured 23 others.

Kaczynski was eventually arrested in 1996 after the FBI conducted a nationwide manhunt for him. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1998.

According to reports, Kaczynski died by suicide in his cell at the federal prison in Florence, Colorado. His death was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons on January 23, 2021.

Unabomber suicide Ted Kaczynski death Unabomber’s final moments Ted Kaczynski’s end Suicide of domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski