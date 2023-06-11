Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, Passes Away at 81 Years Old

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Dead at 81

Infamous Unabomber Ted Kaczynski has passed away at the age of 81 in a federal prison in Colorado. Kaczynski was known for a string of bombings that killed three people and injured dozens more over the course of 17 years. He was arrested in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1998. Kaczynski had been serving his sentence at the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado since 1998. His death was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

