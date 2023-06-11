Ted Kaczynski, the ‘Unabomber,’ passes away at the age of 81 while in prison.

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Dies in Prison at Age 81

The notorious ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski, who was convicted of a string of bombings that killed three people and injured 23 others, has been found dead in prison at the age of 81. Kaczynski had been serving a life sentence in a high-security prison in Colorado since 1998.

The FBI dubbed Kaczynski the ‘Unabomber’ because he sent his mail bombs to universities, airlines, and other targets over a period of 17 years, starting in 1978. The bombings, which stopped in 1995, caused widespread fear and panic across the US.

Kaczynski was eventually caught in 1996 after his brother recognized his writing style in the Unabomber manifesto that was published in The New York Times and The Washington Post. He pleaded guilty to all charges in 1998 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The cause of Kaczynski’s death is currently unknown, but officials say that foul play is not suspected.

Ted Kaczynski Unabomber case Domestic terrorism Anti-technology manifesto FBI investigation