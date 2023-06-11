Ted Kaczynski : Ted Kaczynski: The Unabomber’s Life, Attacks, and Capture

Theodore J. Kaczynski was a domestic terrorist who conducted a series of bombings from 1978 to 1995, killing three people and injuring 23 others. His targets appeared random at first, but investigators later found that he mailed and delivered more than a dozen bombs across the country that he constructed in his Montana shack. Kaczynski’s violent campaign was intended to bring about the collapse of the modern social order, and he targeted those he perceived to be advancing the evils of technology. The search for the Unabomber, as he was called, was one of the longest and most expensive in United States history. In 1995, an anonymous letter was sent to The New York Times and The Washington Post claiming responsibility for the bombings and promising to “permanently desist from terrorist activities” if the papers agreed to publish a manifesto. The papers published the writing in full, which condemned industrialization and advocated for “a revolution against the industrial system.” Kaczynski’s brother recognized the language in the letter and believed his brother might be the Unabomber, which led to Kaczynski’s arrest in 1996. He pleaded guilty to the bombings in 1998 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release. Kaczynski was found dead in his cell in 2021 at a federal medical center in Butner, North Carolina, where he had been moved due to poor health.

News Source : The Indian Express

