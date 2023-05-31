Ted Lasso streaming show: TVision Reports Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” as the Top Streaming Show in Popularity

America’s Favorite Football Coach Ted Lasso Tops TVision’s Power Score Charts for Third Week in a Row

Overview of Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is a comedy-drama series that premiered in 2020. The show revolves around a U.S. college football coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, who is hired to lead a struggling English soccer team, A.F.C Richmond. The show quickly gained popularity due to its heartwarming yet hilarious storyline, and it has won several awards, including a Golden Globe Award and a Peabody Award. The show is currently in its third season and is still a fan favorite.

TVision’s Power Score

TVision’s Power Score is a tool that determines which shows have the most viewers and retain their attention. The Power Score considers several factors, such as the amount of time a show is available throughout a season, how much time audiences pay attention to it, and the reach of the program and its availability on various apps.

According to TVision’s Power Score, Ted Lasso has topped the charts for the third week in a row, beating out other popular shows like Citadel and The Family Stallone. The complete list of the top 20 series for the week of May 22nd through May 28th is listed above.

Why Ted Lasso is So Popular

Ted Lasso’s popularity can be attributed to its relatable characters, heartwarming storyline, and humor. The show’s main character, Ted Lasso, is a likable and optimistic underdog who is determined to turn around the struggling soccer team he has been hired to lead. The show also features a diverse cast of characters who face their own personal struggles, making the show relatable to a wide range of viewers.

In addition to its relatable characters, the show’s humor is a big draw for viewers. The show is filled with witty one-liners and clever jokes that keep viewers laughing. However, the humor is also balanced with emotional moments that tug at viewers’ heartstrings, making the show a well-rounded viewing experience.

Conclusion

Ted Lasso’s continued success on TVision’s Power Score charts is a testament to the show’s popularity. The show’s relatable characters, heartwarming storyline, and humor have resonated with viewers, making it a fan favorite. With the show currently in its third season and no signs of slowing down, it’s clear that Ted Lasso will continue to be a top contender on TVision’s Power Score charts.

Ted Lasso Apple TV+ TVision Streaming shows Popular television shows

News Source : Cord Cutters News

Source Link :Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” Ranks as the Most Popular Streaming Show by TVision/