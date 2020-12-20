Ted Mann Death -Dead – Obituary : Philly Jewish leader Ted Mann has Died .
Philly Jewish leader Ted Mann has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
A great man, a half-century-long friend of my family, has died from COVID-19. Philly Jewish leader Ted Mann organized a trip that turned out to be the most formative day of my life. His memory IS a blessing. https://t.co/JVZOXD01VH
— Dennis Wilen דניאל (@voidmstr) December 20, 2020
