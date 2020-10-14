Ted Oak Death – Dead : Ted Oak Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
“Barrie Firefighters on Twitter: “The BPFFA regret to announce the loss of retired Captain Ted Oak. Brother Oak began his career at @Barrie_Fire in 1967 and was one of the first full-time firefighters to serve the @cityofbarrie. ”
The BPFFA regret to announce the loss of retired Captain Ted Oak. Brother Oak began his career at @Barrie_Fire in 1967 and was one of the first full-time firefighters to serve the @cityofbarrie. RIP Brother
