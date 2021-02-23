Ted Patterson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : legendary Baltimore sportscaster Ted Patterson has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Saddened to hear of the passing of legendary Baltimore sportscaster Ted Patterson. He did indoor soccer games on radio and TV for the Blast and Spirit back in the day. Ted was a good, good man.Read More

