Ted Silary, Iconic Sports Journalist of Daily News, Passes Away at 72

Ted Silary: A Legendary Sports Writer

Early Life and Career

Ted Silary, a longtime sportswriter for the Daily News, passed away at the age of 72. Silary was known for his passion for sports, his storytelling abilities, and his commitment to covering high school athletics in the Philadelphia area.

Silary was born and raised in Philadelphia and attended Roman Catholic High School. He began his journalism career in 1969, working for the Philadelphia Bulletin. He joined the Daily News in 1982, where he spent the bulk of his career.

A Passion for High School Sports

Silary was known for his love of high school sports. He covered countless games and events throughout his career, from basketball and football to track and field and wrestling. He had a unique ability to capture the excitement and drama of high school sports, and his writing was always informative, engaging, and entertaining.

Silary was also committed to promoting high school sports in the Philadelphia area. He founded the TedSilary.com website in 2006, which features news, rankings, and other information about local high school athletics. He was a tireless advocate for high school sports, and his efforts helped to raise the profile of these programs and the athletes who participate in them.

Award-Winning Career

Silary’s dedication to sports journalism earned him numerous awards and accolades throughout his career. In 1990, he was named Pennsylvania Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. He was also inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

Silary’s writing was renowned for its honesty, humor, and insight. He had a gift for capturing the essence of a game or a player in just a few words, and his writing was always thoughtful and well-informed. He was a true icon of the Philadelphia sports community, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of sports journalists.

A Legacy of Excellence

Ted Silary was more than just a sportswriter – he was a mentor, a friend, and a beloved member of the Philadelphia sports community. His passion for high school sports was infectious, and his dedication to his craft was unmatched. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, his readers, and the countless athletes and coaches whose lives he touched throughout his career.

Silary’s legacy will continue to live on through his writing, his website, and the countless stories he shared with his readers over the years. He was a true legend of sports journalism, and his contributions to the field will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Ted Silary – you will be missed.

