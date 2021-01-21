Ted Thompson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former #Packers GM Ted Thompson has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Very sad news. Just heard from two sources that former #Packers GM Ted Thompson died last night. He had just turned 68 on Jan. 17. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 21, 2021

Devastating timing. Totally underrated and does not get the credit he should for building the current Packer roster. In my opinion, this team has more of Ted than Brian on it.