By | January 21, 2021
Ted Thompson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former #Packers GM Ted Thompson has Died .

former #Packers GM Ted Thompson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Tom Silverstein @TomSilverstein Very sad news. Just heard from two sources that former #Packers GM Ted Thompson died last night. He had just turned 68 on Jan. 17.

BREAKING: Former Green Bay Packers GM Ted Thompson has passed away according to Tom Silverstein of the Journal Sentinel:…

Posted by 1250 AM The Fan on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Condolences
Matt Ramage

Former Packers GM Ted Thompson passed away last night according to Tom Silverstein.
Condolences to his friends and family.

Cody Endres

RIP Ted Thompson
Devastating timing. Totally underrated and does not get the credit he should for building the current Packer roster. In my opinion, this team has more of Ted than Brian on it.

Extremely sad breaking news! As on the heels of an NFC Championship game! RIP Ted Thompson

Posted by Steve Maves Broadcasting on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Green Bay Packers

GM Ted Thompson has passed away according to Tom Silverstein of the Journal Sentinel:

“Very sad news. Just heard from two sources that former #Packers GM Ted Thompson died last night. He had just turned 68 on Jan. 17.”
  • Jason Lunsford
    RIP … be with us this weekend man !
  • Eric Heidenreiter
    Damn. Thanks for the memories TT. One of the best.
  • Jeremy White
    Win this one for TT his handwriting is all over this team!
  • Robert Zima
    Even though folks scratched there heads at some of the moves but he did keep us competitive
  • Jake Wagner
    So sad. Hopefully they can get another one for TT
  • Susan Stencil Kendl
    OMG 😳 I wonder what he died of??
  • Todd Ronald
    That is sad. Football was his life. You can’t deny the good he did. He kept this team from falling back to the 80’s Packers.
  • Tyler Blaedow
    His first two draft picks were Aaron Rodgers and Nick Collins. He built that Super Bowl team with some great picks in all the rounds. Yes, his decisions toward the end were not good, but he should always be remembered for what he did to get us Championship #13. RIP.
  • ManuelandDawn Ferreira
    Very sorry to hear about Ted. Sending prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace.

