Ted Thompson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former #Packers GM Ted Thompson has Died .
former #Packers GM Ted Thompson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad news. Just heard from two sources that former #Packers GM Ted Thompson died last night. He had just turned 68 on Jan. 17.
— Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 21, 2021
BREAKING: Former Green Bay Packers GM Ted Thompson has passed away according to Tom Silverstein of the Journal Sentinel:…
Condolences
Matt Ramage
Former Packers GM Ted Thompson passed away last night according to Tom Silverstein.
Condolences to his friends and family.
Cody Endres
RIP Ted Thompson
Devastating timing. Totally underrated and does not get the credit he should for building the current Packer roster. In my opinion, this team has more of Ted than Brian on it.
Extremely sad breaking news! As on the heels of an NFC Championship game! RIP Ted Thompson
Posted by Steve Maves Broadcasting on Thursday, January 21, 2021Green Bay Packers
- Even though folks scratched there heads at some of the moves but he did keep us competitive
- That is sad. Football was his life. You can’t deny the good he did. He kept this team from falling back to the 80’s Packers.
- His first two draft picks were Aaron Rodgers and Nick Collins. He built that Super Bowl team with some great picks in all the rounds. Yes, his decisions toward the end were not good, but he should always be remembered for what he did to get us Championship #13. RIP.
- Very sorry to hear about Ted. Sending prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace.
