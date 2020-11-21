Teddy Dickson Death -Dead : Teddy Dickson, who fought for the US Army’s 42nd Infantry Rainbow Division during WW2 has Died.

Teddy Dickson, who fought for the US Army’s 42nd Infantry Rainbow Division during WW2 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Gavin Robinson on Twitter: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Teddy Dickson. He fought for the US Army’s 42nd Infantry Rainbow Division during WW2. As part of his troop, Teddy was one of the first to enter Dachau concentration camp in Germany, helped to liberate over 33,000 people. ”

Saddened to hear of the passing of Teddy Dickson. He fought for the US Army’s 42nd Infantry Rainbow Division during WW2.

As part of his troop, Teddy was one of the first to enter Dachau concentration camp in Germany, helped to liberate over 33,000 people. pic.twitter.com/QMsl8XF8cZ — Gavin Robinson (@GRobinsonDUP) November 21, 2020

Tributes

———————— –