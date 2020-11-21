Teddy Dixon Death -Dead : Dachau liberator Teddy Dixon from Belfast has Died –

Dachau liberator Teddy Dixon from Belfast has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Belfast News Letter on Twitter: “Very sad new today. Dachau liberator Teddy Dixon from Belfast has passed away aged 100. His wartime experiences were truly extraordinary ”

Very sad new today. Dachau liberator Teddy Dixon from Belfast has passed away aged 100. His wartime experiences were truly extraordinary https://t.co/jRMnJzDhst — Belfast News Letter (@News_Letter) November 21, 2020

Tributes

It is with a heavy heart that I tweet this photograph. We have lost these two brave men, within a few days of each other. That’s Teddy Dixon in the left of the picture; and Bill Eames on the right. These extraordinary gentlemen represent a generation we forget at our peril!!!! pic.twitter.com/lcZ4QwZg6f — Paul Clark (STAY SAFE & KEEP WELL) (@PaulClark_UTV) November 21, 2020

The Lord Lieutenant has learnt with much sadness of the death of Belfast WW2 veteran Teddy Dixon. To Teddy's family, friends and the veteran community she extends her most sincere condolences. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them @belfastcc — BelfastLieutenancy (@BLieutenancy) November 21, 2020