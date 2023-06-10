Teen arrested for shooting death of U.S. military veteran Angela Sutton Washington in Orlando

“Angela Sutton Washington” : Teen arrested in shooting death of U.S. military veteran Angela Sutton Washington

A 15-year-old named Samuel Stevens was arrested on Friday by the Orlando Police Department for the shooting that killed Angela Sutton Washington, a U.S. military veteran. The incident occurred on February 7th, when a car sped into a shopping plaza on North Lane and shot Washington. Witnesses claim that the suspect aimed at someone else, but Washington was unfortunately caught in the crossfire. Fernando Washington, the victim’s son, described his mother as a caring person who helped others every day. Stevens has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm. The police department credits homicide detectives, cooperation from the community, and its Crimeline for the update in the gun violence case.

News Source : Sam Martello

