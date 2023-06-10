Teen arrested in connection to armed carjacking in Orosi

Can-Am Maverick carjacking suspect : Armed robbery takes off-road vehicle on Orosi, teen suspect arrested

A Can-Am Maverick vehicle that was stolen at gunpoint on May 20 has been recovered and a teenager has been arrested, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. The 17-year-old suspect was identified by detectives and was found in possession of two loaded ghost guns and Norteno Gang Indicia. The suspect was taken into custody and booked at the Juvenile Detention Facility for his involvement in the carjacking. The other suspect, a Hispanic adult male, is still at large, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

News Source : Victoria Meza

