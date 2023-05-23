“teen bomb threat Howard Co.” today : Howard Co. school receives alleged bomb threat, teenager detained

Howard Co. school student apprehended for purported bomb threat today 2023.

A 17-year-old male was detained on a preliminary intimidation charge after allegedly making a bomb threat against Eastern High School in Greentown, Howard County. The building was evacuated and the school closed for the rest of the day while police swept the buildings. The teenager was not a current or former student of the district.

Read Full story : Teen detained after alleged bomb threat against Howard Co. school /

News Source : WTHR.com staff

Teen bomb threat Howard Co. school Detained teen Alleged bomb threat School safety