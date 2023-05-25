Teen charged in hit-and-run that killed Piper Carrothers in Walled Lake, Michigan

Piper Carrothers : Teenager charged in hit-and-run that killed Piper Carrothers in Walled Lake, Michigan

A 16-year-old teenager from West Bloomfield is facing charges in a hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl in Walled Lake, Michigan. The Oakland County prosecutor has requested that the teen be tried as an adult. The driver of a Jeep Gladiator was reportedly fleeing from police and traveling at 98 mph when they collided with two other vehicles, leading to a series of collisions involving multiple vehicles. The driver and a passenger fled the scene of the accident on foot, leaving the vehicle behind. The driver, who was operating the Jeep without a license, was charged earlier this month as a juvenile. However, the prosecutor has now upped the charges against both the driver and the passenger to include manslaughter, reckless driving causing death, and fleeing and eluding causing death. The 16-year-old driver is also facing a charge of failing to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident. The family of the deceased girl initially believed that the prosecutor undercharged the teens, but they are now satisfied with the new charges.

News Source : Cassidy Johncox

Hit-and-run accident Fatal car crash Teen driver Prosecution for underage driving Adult trial for fatal accident