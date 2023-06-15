Teen charged with assaulting Halifax transit driver

Halifax transit driver assaulted by teen suspect : Teen charged with assault on Halifax transit driver

A teenager has been charged with assault after an incident on a bus in Dartmouth, N.S. on June 2. According to police, two teenagers boarded a bus and sat next to a transit driver who was riding as a passenger. The teens began to harass the driver and one of them assaulted him before both got off the bus and fled. A 16-year-old has been arrested and is set to appear in youth court to face one count of assault causing bodily harm. The president of Halifax’s transit union has called for increased security measures and protection to keep operators safe on the job, citing a rise in assaults against operators since November 2020.

