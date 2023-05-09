“Teen counseling services” : How Youth React to Counseling | Sponsored by eSponsored

How Youth are Reacting to Counseling | eSponsored

The Teen Hub at the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew has been providing a safe space for young people in Jamaica since 2017. The centre, established in partnership with UNICEF Jamaica, offers free STI testing, guidance counselling, career development, and reproductive health sessions for youth between the ages of 10 and 24. With the rise in suicide rates among young people in Jamaica, the need for safe spaces like the Teen Hub is becoming increasingly important. In January alone this year, there were 14 suicide cases recorded in the country.

The impact of the Teen Hub has been significant for those who have used its services. Antoine Lodge, who lost his aunt and fell into depression, found guidance and support through counselling sessions at the centre. Chadae King, who lives in a single-parent household and works at the MultiCareYouth Foundation, described the centre as a “safe space” where he has found a role model and a community. The success of the Teen Hub in addressing the mental health concerns of teens reinforces the need for more safe spaces for young people globally.

News Source : jamaica-gleaner.com

Source Link :Youth responding to counselling | eSponsored/