Teen driver killed, brother injured in Citrus County SUV crash

Citrus County SUV Crash Victim : Teenager killed in Citrus County SUV crash, driver ejected from vehicle

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old boy from Lecanto lost control of his Jeep Cherokee while driving on West Fort Island Trail in Citrus County on Saturday afternoon. As a result, he was ejected from the vehicle after it flipped several times, resulting in his death. His 7-year-old brother was also ejected and suffered serious injuries. Two other passengers, an 18-year-old man from Hernando and a 15-year-old girl from Crystal River, were also in the vehicle. The 18-year-old sustained minor injuries, while the 15-year-old was seriously injured.

News Source : Nathaniel Rodriguez

