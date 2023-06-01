“teen driver safety”: Tips for Ensuring Teen Driver Safety during the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ in Metro Detroit

The 100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers: How to Keep Your Teen Safe

Summer is the most awaited season for most teenagers. With school out and warm weather in, it’s time for vacations, parties, and outdoor activities. However, parents should be aware that the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers across the country occur during that time. In Michigan, an average of 64 teen drivers die in crashes yearly, with 36% of those happening in the 100 deadliest days.

A national study by The Zebra group revealed that Michigan is the most dangerous state for teen drivers. The study looked at several factors, including the number of teen driver fatalities, state traffic laws, and the cost of auto insurance for teens. Nia Trueheart, 19, describes getting behind the wheel as “nerve-wracking because some people don’t be paying attention.” It’s even more nerve-wracking for her mom, Kimberly Trueheart, who always reminds her daughter to look out for the other driver.

One of the main reasons for the high number of deaths among teen drivers during the summer is distracted driving. The use of the cell phone, infotainment center, and other teen passengers are major distractions for young drivers. Speeding up and the lack of use of a safety belt are also contributing factors. To keep your teen safe on the road, AAA advises parents to lead by example, conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving, teach defensive driving skills, and establish a parent-teen driving agreement.

Parents should also consider enrolling their teen in an online driving course to help prevent them from getting involved in a crash. AAA offers a tool to help find the best driving resources near you.

With more orange cones and barrels up this year due to construction, it’s crucial to remind teen drivers to pay attention to their surroundings. “When she’s coming here to work, she’s in construction. When she’s coming home, she’s in construction. If she’s going to the mall, she’s in construction,” said Kimberly.

As a parent, it’s essential to be proactive and take steps to keep your teen safe on the road. Educate them about the dangers of distracted driving, speeding, and the importance of wearing a safety belt. It’s also crucial to establish clear rules and consequences for breaking them. By being proactive and educating your teen about safe driving practices, you can help prevent them from becoming another statistic during the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

