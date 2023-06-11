Teen fatally shot in Belmont Cragin, Chicago; suspect unknown

CHICAGO (WLS) — A teen was fatally shot while on the rear porch of a residence Saturday evening on the Northwest Side, officials said.

The 16-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head by an unknown suspect, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the 5300-block of West Oakdale Avenue, in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The teen was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was initially reported to be in critical condition, police said. His death has since been confirmed by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

No one has been place into custody yet in relation to the shooting, according to police. Area detectives continue to investigate.

