Teen Fatally Stabbed in Paddington Green, Westminster: City of Westminster College Incident

City Of Westminster College Stabbing

A teenage boy has tragically died following a stabbing incident in Paddington Green, Westminster. The incident occurred near City Of Westminster College.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the victim was rushed to hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have launched an investigation and are currently appealing for witnesses to come forward. No arrests have been made yet.

