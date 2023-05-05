“Teen funeral” Today : DWI Driver Arrested in Long Island’s Multi-Vehicle Crash Resulting in Funeral Arrangements for One of the 14-Year-Old Victims

Funeral Service Held for Teenagers Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A funeral service was held on Friday for two teenagers who were killed in a wrong-way car crash in Jericho, Nassau County. The victims, Roslyn High School students Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, were on their way home from a local tennis event with two other teenagers when their Alfa Romeo was hit by a drunk driver.

The driver, 34-year-old Sandeep Singh, was driving on the wrong side of Route 106 when he collided with the teenagers’ car. Singh had a blood alcohol level of .18, which is more than twice the legal limit. The impact was so severe that it killed the two eighth-graders on the spot.

The two other teenagers in the car were admitted to the hospital for internal injuries but are now stable. Another car, a Volvo with a woman and teenager inside, was also hit by the victims’ car during the crash. The occupants of the Volvo were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Singh attempted to flee the scene on foot but was caught by the police. He is now facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter 1st degree, manslaughter 2nd degree, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, DWI, and two counts of assault 2nd degree. He was remanded without bail after his court appearance on Thursday.

The victims were gifted and hard-working tennis stars who played on the varsity team. Their coach, Jay Harris, said, “It’s really hard for everyone. Once I found out and had been in touch with both families, it’s just heartbreaking.”

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder called the double fatal crash “horrific” and vowed DWI enforcement to “take back our streets this summer…two tragic lives lost because somebody chose to drink and drive and end up going the wrong way. We can’t have it, we won’t have it here in this county.”

Hundreds of community members showed up at the courthouse in Hempstead as Singh was arraigned on Thursday. He said nothing as he walked out of the police station. Defense attorney James Kousouros said, “This is an otherwise law-abiding man with a college degree, a law-abiding man with a job.”

The tragedy has left the community devastated, and the victims’ families have been left to mourn the loss of their loved ones. “They were the most perfect people and had the brightest futures ahead of them,” said a friend.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and the devastating consequences it can have. It is important for everyone to remember to never drink and drive and to always be responsible on the road.

