Teen Jamir Howard dies after being pulled from golf course pond

Jamir Howard (victim) : 14-year-old Jamir Howard dies after being pulled from golf course pond

A 14-year-old boy died after being pulled from a pond at Pine Island Country Club in North Carolina on Monday evening. Emergency services were called to the golf course just before 7 p.m. to respond to reports of a possible drowning. The Charlotte Fire Department’s dive team was able to recover the teen from the water within minutes of arriving at the scene. The victim has been identified as Jamir Howard, a student at Coulwood STEM Academy. Officials said the victim was with two friends when they entered the water and he disappeared. The friends called 911 shortly after. It is still unclear why they got in the water. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools expressed their condolences to Jamir’s family and friends in a statement.

News Source : https://www.nbc11news.com

