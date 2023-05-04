“Teen killed in Maine car accident” Today : Maine Teen Dies in Car Collision with Recycling Truck Involving Family Vehicle

Tragic Accident in New Sharon, Maine Leaves One Dead and Three Injured

A devastating car crash in New Sharon, Maine, has left one young woman dead and three others injured. The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban collided with a recycling truck that was stopped on Farmington Falls Road.

According to the Maine State Police, the driver of the Suburban was Melanie Greene, 39, who was traveling with her three children, including 18-year-old Kaylie Ladd. The truck, which belonged to Archies recycling, was stationary at the time of the accident, picking up recyclables.

Emergency services responded to the scene of the accident at around 1:19 pm, where they found that Ladd had died in the collision. The other three occupants sustained minor injuries and were expected to make a full recovery.

The crash is still under investigation as of Thursday morning, and no further details have been released about the cause or circumstances of the accident.

The community of New Sharon has expressed their condolences and called for prayers for all those involved. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, they said, “Please pray for all of those involved, and thank you for your patience.”

In conclusion, the tragic car accident in New Sharon, Maine, has left a community in mourning and serves as a reminder of the dangers of driving. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Kaylie Ladd, and we hope that the three other occupants of the Suburban make a full and speedy recovery.

News Source : Boston.com

Source Link :Teen killed when family’s car collides with recycling truck in Maine/