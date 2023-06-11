“Teen killed in Mattapan shooting honored through ‘No Books, No Ball’ initiative” today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
The “No Books, No Ball” organization honored a teenager who was killed in a shooting in Mattapan during their kickoff event on Saturday. The group, which mentors young people through basketball, paid tribute to the victim who had previously attended their program.
