“Teen killed in Mattapan shooting honored through ‘No Books, No Ball’ initiative” today.

The “No Books, No Ball” organization honored a teenager who was killed in a shooting in Mattapan during their kickoff event on Saturday. The group, which mentors young people through basketball, paid tribute to the victim who had previously attended their program.

Mattapan shooting Teen violence Community activism Youth empowerment Gun violence prevention

News Source : CBS Boston

Source Link :‘No Books, No Ball’ pays tribute to teen killed in Mattapan shooting/