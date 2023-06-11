Teen Montraevious Milton killed in Birmingham birthday party shooting

Montraevious DeWayne Milton : Teen Montraevious DeWayne Milton killed in Birmingham shooting at Airbnb party

The victim of a shooting at a birthday party attended by over 100 people has been identified as Montraevious DeWayne Milton, an 18-year-old from Pinson. The incident occurred in an Airbnb property in the Inglenook community of Birmingham, and police were called to the scene at around 2 am after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found Milton unresponsive on the road and he was pronounced dead by emergency services. The police recovered over 100 spent shell casings and believe the shooting was contained to the partygoers, many of whom fled after shots were fired. No arrests have been made, and police are appealing for more information. Milton’s death marks the 59th homicide in Birmingham this year.

News Source : Carol Robinson | crobinson@al.com

