Teen pleads guilty in crash that killed 4 in Buffalo

A 16-year-old Buffalo resident pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of stolen property in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on October 24. The teenager was driving a stolen Kia Sportage on the inbound Kensington Expressway when the accident happened, resulting in the deaths of four teenagers and one survivor who was treated at ECMC. The driver was charged with manslaughter, but first-degree assault is the highest charge in this case. If he is adjudicated as a youthful offender, he faces a maximum sentence of one and one-third to four years in prison. If not, he could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn expressed his condolences and recognized the severity of the incident. The teen driver is currently in custody at the Erie County Youth Services Center.

