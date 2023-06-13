Teen shot dead while watching Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in Washington state movie theater – suspect at large

Kent shooting victim : Teen shot dead while watching Transformers in Washington state theater – cops hunt for gunman

A 19-year-old teenager from Washington state was shot dead while watching the latest Transformers movie, Rise of the Beasts, at an AMC theater in Kent. The Kent Police Department has classified the attack as targeted and is currently searching for a dark-skinned male wearing a ski mask. The victim’s friend, who was with him during the shooting, has been left shaken and covered in his blood. The victim’s identity has not yet been revealed. The moviegoer who mistook the gunshots for movie sounds has shared her experience with local news outlets. The police have described the incident as chaotic and are hopeful of apprehending the suspect soon.

News Source : By Aneeta Bhole For Dailymail.Com

