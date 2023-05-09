Teen social media use recommendations : Recommendations for Teen Social Media Use by Psychological Association

Psychological Association Offers Guidelines on Social Media Use for Teens

The American Psychological Association has released 10 science-based recommendations for teen and preteen social media use, the first time it has done so. The APA compares social media training to getting a driver’s license and suggests that children need to learn certain psychological competencies before using social media. Parents can help their children develop these competencies and should also screen for problematic online behaviors. The report states that parents should teach their children how to distinguish what’s real and what’s not on social media and inform them about how their behaviors on social media may yield data that can be used or shared with others.

The APA also reminds tech designers and legislators that they have a responsibility to create platforms that are designed for children’s development and unique vulnerabilities. Parents should monitor their children’s social media use in early adolescence, and the report encourages a balanced approach to monitoring and youths’ appropriate need for privacy. The report emphasizes that there are benefits to social media, such as finding social support and engaging in civic activism, but there are also risks, such as cyber hate and harmful content.

News Source : UPI

Source Link :Psychological association issues recommendations for teen social media use/