“Teen strip searched” : Rephrased: 1. Adolescent subjected to strip search over possession of vape pen 2. Detroit school closes due to flu outbreak and student fatality 3. Racial harassment reported as ethnic intimidation

A Detroit mother has filed a lawsuit against her daughter’s school after they strip-searched the eighth-grader in search of a vape pen. Yvette Dinwiddie claims that her daughter was searched without her consent and that the school did not contact her beforehand to inform her of the situation. According to the lawsuit, two staff members conducted the strip search after searching the girl’s backpack, locker, and jacket pockets and finding nothing. The search was allegedly authorized by the school’s leader. The child was allegedly on her menstrual cycle at the time of the search, which made her feel even more embarrassed and violated. The lawsuit also claims that the student who accused Dinwiddie’s daughter of having a vape pen had been bullying her. After the strip search, no vape pen was found, and the student was not disciplined. Dinwiddie has filed a police report and has pulled her daughter and other children from the school.

The incident has sparked outrage among parents and advocates, who say that strip-searching a child is a violation of their rights and could traumatize them. The lawsuit argues that the school violated the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures. The attorney representing Dinwiddie says that it is important for schools and staff to know the limits of their authority when it comes to searches, and that a strip search was not permissible in this case. The lawsuit seeks damages for emotional distress and violation of the child’s civil rights.

The incident has also raised questions about how schools should handle cases involving vaping and other substances. With the rise of e-cigarettes and other vaping devices, many schools have implemented policies to prevent students from using them on campus. However, some experts argue that strip-searching students is not an effective way to deter vaping or other illicit behavior. Instead, they suggest that schools should focus on prevention and education, as well as providing students with resources and support if they are struggling with addiction or other issues.

The lawsuit comes at a time when many schools are grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education. Some schools have been forced to close due to outbreaks of the virus, while others are struggling to adapt to remote learning. The incident at George Crockett Academy highlights the challenges that schools face in maintaining a safe and supportive environment for students, even in the midst of a crisis. As the case moves forward, parents, advocates, and educators will be watching closely to see how it impacts school policies and practices around student searches and privacy.

News Source : Robin Murdoch

Source Link :Teen strip searched for vape pen