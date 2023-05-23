“Teen sues TDSB” today : Teenager takes legal action against TDSB and Toronto police for wrongful arrest during school lockdown, claiming he was innocent

Posted on May 23, 2023

A teenager in Toronto is suing the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Police Services Board for negligence, alleging that he was assaulted by other students during a lockdown at his high school in January. The student, who is black, claims that he was attacked after trying to break up a fight and was then falsely accused of having a gun. The lawsuit comes amid rising concerns about school safety in Toronto, with 2022-23 set to see the highest number of violent incidents in schools since records began in 2000.

