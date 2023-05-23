“Teen sues TDSB” today : Teenager takes legal action against TDSB and Toronto police for wrongful arrest during school lockdown, claiming he was innocent

Adolescent takes legal action against TDSB and Toronto authorities following arrest during school lockdown, claiming to be the ‘target, not the culprit’ today 2023.

A teenager in Toronto is suing the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Police Services Board for negligence, alleging that he was assaulted by other students during a lockdown at his high school in January. The student, who is black, claims that he was attacked after trying to break up a fight and was then falsely accused of having a gun. The lawsuit comes amid rising concerns about school safety in Toronto, with 2022-23 set to see the highest number of violent incidents in schools since records began in 2000.

