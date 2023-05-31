teen vaping crackdown: Teen vaping: Britain implements measures to curb the trend

The British government has announced a clampdown on e-cigarettes in an effort to prevent children from accessing them. The move follows reports of illicit vapes, some of which contain lead, being sold to school children and a survey by public health charity Action on Smoking and Health which revealed that two out of five 11-17 year olds smoke vapes simply to try them out, while one in five do so due to peer pressure. The government will close a loophole that allows retailers to give free samples of vapes to children. The products’ colourful designs and fruity flavours have made them stand out on grocery store shelves. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned both the marketing of vapes to children and the illegal sales of the products to minors.

The clampdown follows a series of measures taken by governments around the world to reduce the use of e-cigarettes, also known as vaping. Although some public health experts argue that vaping can be a useful aid to quitting smoking, others have warned of the lack of regulation over the products. Concerns include the potential for vaping to become a gateway to smoking, as well as fears about the chemicals used in the products and the health risks posed by the devices themselves. In addition, vaping has been criticised for its impact on young people. The products’ marketing and design has been accused of glamorising smoking, with critics arguing that fruity flavours and colourful packaging appeal to children.

The UK government’s move has been welcomed by anti-smoking campaigners. Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, described it as “a very important step forward”. Arnott added that the charity would like to see greater regulation of the products, including the introduction of standardised packaging. The government has already introduced legislation banning the sale of vapes to under-18s and requiring retailers to display health warnings on the products.

Other countries have taken similar steps. The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed new rules to restrict the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes. India has banned the sale of e-cigarettes entirely, while Singapore and Thailand have banned the import and sale of vaping products. The European Union has introduced new regulations limiting the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes and requiring manufacturers to submit safety data on their products.

The global market for e-cigarettes is expected to be worth $44.6bn by 2023, according to Zion Market Research. The industry is dominated by a small number of firms, including tobacco companies such as British American Tobacco and Philip Morris. The latter has invested heavily in developing its own range of e-cigarettes, including its IQOS device, which heats tobacco rather than burning it.

Source Link :Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping/

