teen vaping: UK Implements Measures to Control Teen Vaping – Health News

Britain Takes Steps to Clamp Down on Teen Vaping

In the United Kingdom, two out of five young people aged 11-17 years old said they smoke vapes during a survey in 2023. The British government is taking steps to close a loophole that lets retailers give free samples of vapes to children in a clampdown on e-cigarettes. The colourful designs and fruity flavours of vapes make them stand out on grocery store shelves, and the government is concerned about their appeal to young people.

\”I am deeply concerned about the sharp rise in kids vaping and shocked by reports of illicit vapes containing lead getting into the hands of school children,\” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement released by the health department, referring to a BBC report last week. \”The marketing and the illegal sales of vapes to children is completely unacceptable.\”

The statement cited a 2023 survey by public health charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) of 11-17 year olds in which two out of five young people said they smoke vapes just to try it, while one in five said they do it due to peer pressure. This concerning trend is not unique to Britain, where selling vapes to under 18s is illegal. An estimated 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes during the early part of 2022 in a survey, a level health officials said was \”concerning.\”

\”We should continue to encourage smokers to swap to vaping as the lesser risk, whilst preventing the marketing and sale of vapes to children,\” England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said in the statement.

The government said it would also review the rules on issuing fines to shops selling vapes to under 18s to allow local authorities to issue on-the-spot fines and fixed penalty notices more easily. This will help to crack down on the illegal sales of vapes to children.

The marketing and sale of vapes to children is a serious concern, and the British government is taking action to address this issue. By closing a loophole that lets retailers give free samples of vapes to children and reviewing the rules on issuing fines to shops selling vapes to under 18s, the government hopes to prevent young people from taking up this dangerous habit. With more than two million young people in the United States already using e-cigarettes, it is crucial that we take steps to prevent this trend from spreading to other countries around the world.

