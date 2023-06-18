Teenage Boy Among Three Dead and Three Injured in Baltimore Shooting, USA today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In North Baltimore City, a shooting occurred resulting in the injury of three individuals and the death of three others. Limited information is currently available regarding the perpetrator and the specifics of the incident, which is yet another tragic occurrence in the United States. The police were alerted to the shooting at the intersection of York Road and East Coldspring Lane at approximately 8:47 PM local time, and promptly responded to the scene. Emergency services were dispatched, and the police began investigating the crime scene. Three individuals were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the three deceased victims were discovered shortly thereafter. According to Police Commissioner Richard Worley, one of the victims was a 17-year-old.

Baltimore shooting Gun violence in USA Teenage victims of gun violence Mass shootings in America Law enforcement response to gun violence

News Source : Breaking Latest News

Source Link :Usa, shooting in Baltimore: three dead and three wounded. Among the victims a 17-year-old boy/