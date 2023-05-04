“Teenage deaths in rural Oklahoma” : Insights into the Tragic Deaths of a Mother and Five Teenagers in Rural Oklahoma

Heartache in Henrietta: Remembering the Victims of a Tragic Shooting

On May 1st, 2023, police in Okmulgee, Oklahoma identified six victims, including five children, after their bodies were found on an eastern Oklahoma property. The suspect, Jesse McFadden, was found dead as well. The details of the shooting are gruesome, with McFadden shooting all six victims at least once in the head.

The tragedy began on Monday morning when two teens, Ivie Webster and Brittany Brewer, were reported missing. Police activated their violent crimes task force and served a search warrant on the property. During the investigation, police found at least three bodies separately 150 yards apart from each other, while the other four were found together nearly 450 yards away.

McFadden was a registered sex offender and was due in court that day. Police are still unclear about his motive for the shooting. They are following the evidence and believe that McFadden planned the shooting, but they do not have any evidence to confirm it.

The victims of the shooting were five teenagers and a mother. Holly Guess, the mother, was a doting parent who worked from home, most recently selling life insurance. Her mother, Janette Mayo, described her as a fantastic mother who loved her children beyond belief and was overprotective. Guess was supportive of her children’s interests and would go out of her way to support them.

The teenagers killed in the shooting were Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo, Tiffany Dore Guess, Ivy Webster, and Brittany Brewer. Rylee, 17, was an aspiring artist who also wanted to be a doctor. Michael James, 15, played football, ran cross-country and track, and was described as an all-around fantastic young man. Tiffany, 13, was in the choir and had just tried out for the cheerleading squad. Ivy, 14, was a great kid who loved animals and played softball. Brittany, 16, was outgoing and aspired to be a teacher or veterinarian. She had been selected to be Miss Henryetta in an upcoming pageant.

The tragedy has left the small town of Henrietta reeling. Family and friends of the victims have been left heartbroken, and the community is struggling to come to terms with the senseless violence. The victims will be remembered for the joy and light they brought to the world, and the impact they had on those around them.

As we mourn the loss of these innocent lives, we must also come together to demand action to prevent future tragedies. We must work to address the root causes of violence and ensure that our communities are safe for all. The victims of the Henrietta shooting will not be forgotten, and we must honor their memory by striving for a better future.

News Source : KCRA

Source Link :What we know about mom, five teenagers killed in rural Oklahoma/