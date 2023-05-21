teenage driver : Teenage driver killed in car crash in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt

“Teenage Driver Killed in Car Crash into Tree in Konnongorring, Western Australia”

A tree was struck by a Subaru Forester heading south on Northam-Pithara Rd in Konnongorring, Western Australia’s Wheatbelt, resulting in the death of the 18-year-old male driver. Major Crash officers are investigating the incident and any witnesses or individuals with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers via their website or phone number. Dashcam or mobile phone footage can also be uploaded directly to investigators through a provided link.

