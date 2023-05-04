“Teenage fatalities in rural Oklahoma” Today : Exploring the Tragic Deaths of a Mother and Five Teenagers in Rural Oklahoma

Tragic Deaths of Six People in Oklahoma

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, a terrible tragedy struck the small town of Henryetta, Oklahoma. Jesse McFadden, a 39-year-old man who was a registered sex offender, fatally shot his wife Holly Guess, her three teenage children, and two of their teenage friends before taking his own life. The victims were discovered on a rural property near the town.

The community has been mourning the loss of these six individuals, and their loved ones have been sharing their stories with the media. Holly Guess, who was 35 years old, was remembered by her mother Janette Mayo as a devoted mother who worked from home selling life insurance. Guess was overprotective of her children and would always support them in their interests, such as when she bought family T-shirts and sweatshirts to support her child’s football team.

Guess had three children: Tiffany Guess, who was 13 years old and had just tried out for the cheerleading squad; Michael James Mayo, who was 15 years old and was an all-around fantastic young man; and Rylee Elizabeth Allen, who was 17 years old and had a talent for painting. Rylee wanted to be an artist and a doctor so she could help people.

In addition to Guess and her children, McFadden also killed two of Tiffany’s friends, Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer. Ivy, who was 14 years old, loved animals and softball, according to her mother Ashleigh Webster. Brittany, who was 16 years old, wanted to be a teacher or a veterinarian and had been selected to represent Henryetta in a beauty pageant.

The tragedy has shaken the town of Henryetta, and hundreds of people attended a vigil to honor the victims. Brittany’s father Nathan Brewer spoke at the vigil, saying, “It’s just a parent’s worst nightmare, and I’m living it.”

The authorities are still investigating the motive behind the shooting, but it has been reported that McFadden had a history of domestic violence. He had been convicted of rape in 2004 and was also charged with domestic assault and battery in 2021.

The deaths of these six individuals are a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating impact that domestic violence can have on families and communities. As the town of Henryetta continues to grieve and search for answers, they are also coming together to support the families of the victims and to honor their memories.

