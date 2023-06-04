Teenage girl bitten by copperhead snake while posing for photo

Copperhead snake bite victim : Teenager bitten by copperhead snake after picking it up for photo
The mother of a teenage girl has shared a cautionary tale about her daughter’s dangerous mistake. Ashley Spain from the US revealed that her 15-year-old daughter had picked up what she thought was a harmless garter snake while walking near a beach with friends. However, it was actually a juvenile copperhead, a venomous snake, which bit the girl just moments after she was photographed holding it. The image shows the teenager smiling with the snake in her arms. The incident prompted Spain to warn other parents about the dangers of nature. Copperheads are responsible for more venomous snake bites than any other species in the US.
Read Full story :Mum’s warning after teen’s ‘stupid’ snake mistake/
News Source : Rhiannon Lewin
