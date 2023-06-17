Teenage girl identified as victim in Fort Worth police chase crash

“Fort Worth police chase victim” : Teenage girl identified as victim in police chase crash

A teenage girl has been identified as the person who died in a car crash in Fort Worth earlier this week, which occurred during a police chase. The following image is a depiction of the incident:

Read Full story : 15-year-old girl identified as person killed when Fort Worth police chase ended in crash /

News Source : FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth police chase Fatal car crash Teenage victim Police pursuit Traffic accident investigation