Teenage girl killed in Rochester gunfight identified as Shanye Mootry

An 18-year-old girl named Shanye Mootry, who hailed from Greece, was killed in a gunfight that took place in Rochester. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Anthony Jordan Health Center on Holland Street in the early hours of Monday morning. According to Rochester police, a large group had gathered in the parking lot, and two groups of people started shooting at each other. Mootry, who was sitting in a vehicle at the time, was hit by gunfire and lost her life. The police stated that they did not believe Mootry was directly involved in the altercation, but was unfortunately caught in the middle of the gunfight. Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that investigators believed that Mootry was part of a roving party that had originated from Genesee Valley Park earlier in the evening. The investigation is being led by RPD’s Major Crimes Unit and anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward.

News Source : Democrat and Chronicle

