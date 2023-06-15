Teenage girl threatens classmate with scissors, forces Broome Senior High School into lockdown today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A teenage girl brandishing scissors threatened a classmate, resulting in a lockdown at a Broome school this week. The incident occurred on Wednesday at Broome Senior High School when two 14-year-old female students got into a fight, prompting one of them to pull out the scissors. Thankfully, no one was injured during the altercation. School officials quickly implemented lockdown procedures, and the student left the premises. This action ensured the safety of both students and staff. Meanwhile, the Kimberley region has been grappling with a spate of youth-related crimes, including car theft, violent robberies, and assaults. Police are urging anyone with information about this latest incident to come forward and contact Crimestoppers or Broome Police.

News Source : Jakeb Waddell

Source Link :Broome Senior High School forced into lockdown after teenage girl threatened classmate with scissors/