Teenage suspect shoots woman and 14-year-old son in Coachella after robbing her other son

16-year-old Indio resident : Shooting in Coachella injures woman and son, suspect arrested

Officials announced on Tuesday that a woman and her 14-year-old son were shot by a teenage boy in Coachella. The attacker, a 16-year-old Indio resident, had robbed the woman’s 17-year-old son at gunpoint at the same location shortly before the shooting. The family returned to the scene with the son and found the 16-year-old sitting in his vehicle. The parents attempted to take photos of the attacker and his vehicle to give to law enforcement, but an argument ensued, and the robber began shooting at the family’s vehicle, hitting the woman and her son. The mother and son were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter and a juvenile passenger fled the scene, but the police identified and arrested the shooter on Flamingo Avenue in Indio. A loaded firearm was found at his home, and he was charged with attempted murder, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. The passenger has not been located or identified.

Read Full story : Mother and 14-year-old son shot near park in Coachella

News Source : , The Desert Sun

