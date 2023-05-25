Teenage Suspect Wanted in Attempted Murder on School Bus

Baby K : Teenage suspect Baby K wanted in Maryland school bus shooting

The public has been requested to aid in the search for the fourth teenager involved in an attempted murder on a school bus in Prince George’s County, MD earlier this month. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment, while the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a $10,000 reward. The 15-year-old suspect, known as Baby K, has been charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses, and other charges. Three of the four suspects have already been apprehended. The suspects and the victim had a prior dispute, and the attempted murder was a result of that disagreement. The assault happened on a school bus that had stopped to let students off, and the three suspects boarded the bus to attack the victim. One of the suspects tried to shoot the victim, but the gun malfunctioned, and the victim suffered minor injuries. The three suspects then fled the scene. Video footage of the attack shows one of the attackers holding a gun to the victim’s head and chest while the other two held the victim down. The 14-year-old girl who masterminded the attack has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police believe that a gang rivalry was involved in the attack. The victim’s mother has requested that the suspect be kept in custody, fearing that she could orchestrate another attack if released.

