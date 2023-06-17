Teenage Victim of Bahanaga Train Tragedy Dies After Multiple Amputations

Prakash Ram – victim of Bahanaga train tragedy : Teenager from Bihar dies in train tragedy, toll rises to 290

A teenager named Prakash Ram from Gopalganj in Bihar has passed away due to injuries sustained in the Bahanaga train accident. The accident involved the Coromandel Express colliding with a stationary goods train, causing two of its bogies to hit the tail coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express. Prakash Ram had injuries on his left leg, which had to be amputated twice due to infection. Despite efforts to contain the spread of infection, he developed septicaemia and succumbed to his injuries at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. So far, the accident has claimed 290 lives and left many injured, with some still in critical condition. Quick action by locals, the local administration, and the state government, as well as timely intervention by railways, helped save many lives in the wake of the tragedy.

Read Full story : Bahanaga: Bahanaga toll 290 as injured Bihar teen dies | Bhubaneswar News

News Source : Riyan Ramanath V

