Teenager Aiden Hyder fatally shot at North Las Vegas house party

Aiden Hyder, victim of North Las Vegas shooting : Teenager Aiden Hyder identified as victim in North Las Vegas shooting
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in North Las Vegas as 14-year-old Aiden Hyder. The coroner’s office ruled that he died from a gunshot wound to the head and back after being shot on an apartment balcony at the Craig Ranch Villas on Casa Norte Drive. The incident occurred during a house party, and police were called after shots were fired. The North Las Vegas police have not provided any suspect description. For more information, contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or follow her on Twitter @sabrina_schnur.
News Source : Sabrina Schnur
