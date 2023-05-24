Teenager Aiden Hyder fatally shot at North Las Vegas house party

Aiden Hyder, victim of North Las Vegas shooting : Teenager Aiden Hyder identified as victim in North Las Vegas shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in North Las Vegas as 14-year-old Aiden Hyder. The coroner’s office ruled that he died from a gunshot wound to the head and back after being shot on an apartment balcony at the Craig Ranch Villas on Casa Norte Drive. The incident occurred during a house party, and police were called after shots were fired. The North Las Vegas police have not provided any suspect description. For more information, contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or follow her on Twitter @sabrina_schnur.

Read Full story : Teenager shot and killed at North Las Vegas house party identified /

News Source : Sabrina Schnur

North Las Vegas house party shooting Teenager killed at house party Suspect identified in North Las Vegas shooting Gun violence in North Las Vegas Teenage victim in North Las Vegas shooting